DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several Dayton community organizations came together for a neighborhood walkthrough in Greenwich Village to educate residents on how to interact with law enforcement.

The organizers of Saturday’s neighborhood walk wanted to answer questions neighbors’ had about what to do if law enforcement approaches you in your car, on the street or even at your home.

“The goal is in line with the mission of the NAACP,” Mattie White with the Dayton Unit of the NAACP said. “We want to inform our citizens, educate our citizens and empower them.”

The walkthrough in Greenwich Village is the first of what the organizations involved said is an effort to begin making a change in Dayton’s neighborhoods.

“Basically getting in the neighborhood, getting our feet on the ground, basically meeting our neighbors,” Catherine Swain of Sister Baby Solutions said.

Members of eight organizations, including neighborhood associations, mentorship programs and the Dayton Unit of the NAACP, went door-to-door to hand out pamphlets that addressed how to interact with police in various scenarios.

NAACP President Dr. Derrick L. Foward said they’re trying to be proactive.

“We’re tired of seeing death at the hands of law enforcement,” Foward said. “In fact, we’re also tired of seeing death at the hands of one another.”

Foward said their discussions included when and how to comply with police, the rights you have if police arrive at your home, and what to do if you are arrested.

“That’s one thing that we don’t want our citizens to do is run from the police,” Forward said. “Because when you run, the outcome, whether or not it’s good or bad, whether that is justified or not, isn’t the right thing to do.”

Byron Bristow, who lives in Greenwich Village, said these conversations can make a difference to make Dayton’s neighborhoods a better place to live.

“I hope to see a lot of more movements like what’s going on right now. You know, I love to be a part of the community because our community is everything,” Bristow said.

The organizations hope to continue these walkthroughs and approach other topics like getting out to vote.

Foward said the NAACP also plans to partner with the Dayton Police Department for future neighborhood events like this.