DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – WDTN is proud to support the important work that the Dayton unit of the NAACP does in our community. On Sunday, Oct. 24, we were honored to air the 70th Annual NAACP Freedom Fund Awards on WDTN.

The award honor those who work toward the NAACP’s mission and showcase the many local residents that continue to fight for social justice for all. The special program will air again on Dayton CW on Saturday, October 30, at 11 am.