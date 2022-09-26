Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Unit NAACP will hold a political forum for the community to hear candidates’ viewpoints on Monday, Sept. 26.

According to the Dayton Unit NAACP, a candidate forum will be held on Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:45 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church at 1001 Harvard Boulevard in Dayton for community members to hear where all candidates that attend stand on the issues that matter to them.

Some of the guests to be included at the event are candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives, Ohio State Senator, Ohio State Representative, Montgomery County Commissioner and more.

The event will be a collaborative partnership initiative that also will include the Dayton and Montgomery County National PanHellenic Council and The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Ohio – Free and Accepted Masons.

The 2nd Vice President and Chair of the Dayton Unit NAACP Political Action Committee will be the moderator for Monday’s event.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. You can check to see if your voter registration status is up to date here.

To learn more about the political forum event, click here.