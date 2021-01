DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Unit of the NAACP will host its Inaugural Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Virtual Commemorative Day Celebration at 5 p.m. Monday.

Organizers said that there will be a host of speakers, including U. S. Senator Sherrod Brown.

The event will broadcast live via the Dayton Unit NAACP Facebook page and will run until 7 p.m.