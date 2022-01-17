DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The NAACP will be holding its 2nd Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Virtual Commemoration Day Celebration on Monday.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 17, the NAACP will host its 2nd Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Virtual Commemoration Day Celebration via Zoom. The broadcast will also be available live on the Dayton Unit NAACP Facebook page.

According to the NAACP, there will be many speakers including Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr., County Commission President Carolyn Rice, State Representative Willis Blackshear, Jr., U.S. Representative Mike Turner, U.S. Representative Tim Ryan and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown. The celebration will be keynoted by actor Curtiss Cook who is a native of Dayton.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Shining Lights on Voting Rights.”