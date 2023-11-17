DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Unit of the NAACP is offering a turkey giveaway on Friday afternoon.

Families can visit the Dayton NAACP headquarters at 915 Salem Ave. to receive a free turkey ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. During the event, the NAACP will be accepting donations for their youth programs and associated mandatory training costs.

For individuals planning to carpool, a maximum of two turkeys will be given for each vehicle.

The event runs from 3 to 6 p.m.

For more information about the Dayton NAACP, visit their website.