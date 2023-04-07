DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton NAACP partnered up with Kroger, Sam’s Club and Miami Valley Environmental Services to give out free hams on Good Friday.

The event was held at the NAACP Dayton Headquarters on Salem Avenue. The organization planned to distribute hams in the community for four hours, but the number of people who showed up made them run out of supplies earlier than expected.

“At the end of the day for us, it’s about building good community relations, building partnerships, working with various corporations to do something for families throughout the Dayton region on Easter,” Dr. Derrick L. Forward, President of the Dayton NAACP, said.

“There was a flood of vehicles here. People wanted to get these hams and are thankful for the NAACP for doing these community events. That’s what we do. Day in, day out, for zero dollars and zero cents.”

Dr. Forward said it took only about two and a half hours to give away all of the hams.