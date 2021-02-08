Dayton NAACP demands police wear body cameras following Trotwood officer-involved shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Unit of the NAACP was joined by the family of a man fatally shot by police in calling for more body cameras and police accountability.

The organization held the meeting Sunday following an officer-involved shooting in Trotwood.

Andrew Hogan, 25, was shot and killed by Trotwood Police Friday night. Police said he was a suspect in a shoplifting incident, assaulted police when approached and was shot when he exited his apartment with a knife in hand.

Advocates of body cameras have said they not only provide accountability, but protect officers by providing another surveillance tool.

The NAACP said Hogan’s family and local police departments need not only answers, but to establish trust so unanswered deaths don’t happen again.

“My hope is that I will not be speaking to the media again about loss of life in Montgomery County with no video footage in terms of body cameras,” said president Dr. Derrick Foward. “My hope is that you will immediately swiftly find the money.”

The officers involved were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave.

2 NEWS reached out to Trotwood Police for an interview. They declined to comment.