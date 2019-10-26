Dayton NAACP celebrates 104 years with annual banquet

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton unit of the NAACP celebrated 104 years of work throughout the community Friday night with their annual Freedom Fund Banquet.

Along with a dinner and a program, Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty gave the keynote address.

“I think we’re going to motivate. We might even go to church a little bit tonight because I want people to be motivated. We need a movement, and with such a beautiful crowd and all the leaders in this community, I think the message will be strong,” she said.

The night marked the 78th year for the banquet.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.