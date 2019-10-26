DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton unit of the NAACP celebrated 104 years of work throughout the community Friday night with their annual Freedom Fund Banquet.
Along with a dinner and a program, Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty gave the keynote address.
“I think we’re going to motivate. We might even go to church a little bit tonight because I want people to be motivated. We need a movement, and with such a beautiful crowd and all the leaders in this community, I think the message will be strong,” she said.
The night marked the 78th year for the banquet.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Dayton NAACP celebrates 104 years with annual banquet
- Springboro schools donate $45k to Trotwood tornado cleanup at football game
- Animal Resource Center offering free adoptions during ‘Howl-o-ween Adoption Spooktacular’
- CVS expands Drug Disposal Program
- West Carrollton schools put levy on ballot to help update facilities