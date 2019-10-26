Dayton NAACP celebrates 104 years with annual banquet

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton unit of the NAACP celebrated 104 years of work throughout the community Friday night with their annual Freedom Fund Banquet.

Along with a dinner and a program, Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty gave the keynote address.

“I think we’re going to motivate. We might even go to church a little bit tonight because I want people to be motivated. We need a movement, and with such a beautiful crowd and all the leaders in this community, I think the message will be strong,” she said.

The night marked the 78th year for the banquet.

