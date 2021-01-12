Dayton murder suspect arrested in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Al. (WDTN) – A Dayton murder suspect was arrested in Alabama after fleeing the scene of a November shooting.

According to U.S. Marshal Pete Tobin, the man was arrested on Friday, January 8 in the 3000 block of Rosa Parks Avenue in Montgomery, Alabama.

Authorities said 30-year-old Tenisha Burdine of Dayton was killed in a shooting on November 14, 2020. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Vernon Drive near Lexington Avenue.

According to dispatchers, police found the woman dead on arrival. The suspect had fled in a black SUV.

The man is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office jail in Alabama awaiting extradition back to Dayton.