Dayton mural project serves disabled community

For the last year, five artists with developmental disabilities have been working on a large mural project in the courtyard of the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ Northview Center. (Alex Korecky, WDTN)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Wednesday, September 15, A year-long mural project begins its final phase.

For the last year, five artists with developmental disabilities have been working on a large mural project in the courtyard of the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ Northview Center.

Over the past year, the artists have learned about mural art, conceptualized each piece, and planned its execution with guidance from an artist in residence, the board said.

Five of the murals are complete. The artists are collaborating with members of the arts and developmental disabilities communities to complete the sixth—a piece of street art with the theme Community. The board said the mural is being installed between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15 and Wednesday, September 22.

According to a release, this project is a joint effort of the Board of Developmental Disabilities and I Am Boundless, a local provider of services to people with developmental disabilities.

The mural is being installed at Northview Center at 8114 North Main Street, Dayton, 45414, adjacent to Montgomery County’s Stillwater Center.