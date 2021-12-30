DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The new Dayton Municipal Court clerk will be sworn in on Dec. 30.

Marty Gehres, the new Dayton Municipal Court clerk, will be sworn in at 3 p.m. at the Dayton Municipal Court, courtroom 1B.

According to the Dayton Municipal Court, Judge Daniel Gehres, law director Barbra Doseck and court-elect Marty Gehres will be presenting at the swearing-in.

Gehres previously worked for the City of Dayton as assistant city attorney, where he drafted legislation to decriminalize marijuana, helped bring scooters to downtown Dayton and filed suit against an out-of-state hate group rallying in Dayton, according to the Dayton Municipal Court.

Gehres looks forward to continuing the work of retiring Clerk of Court Mark E. Owens, said the Dayton Municipal Court.