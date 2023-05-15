DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The victim of a fatal motorcycle crash that temporarily shut down a ramp to southbound I-75 last Wednesday has been identified.

The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Jon Brown of Dayton, according to a release from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the crash happened Wednesday, May 10, at 11:25 a.m. on the State Route 4 south and I-75 South ramp.

Authorities have not released a cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.