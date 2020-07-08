Dayton, Montgomery County roll out 2020 Census Van

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton and Montgomery County are rolling out a 2020 Census Van to help neighborhoods increase response rates.

The van is equipped with WiFi and can be booked from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday. Anyone who comes to use the van has access to free internet and tablet to complete the Census questionnaire.

The city and county encourage communities to organize an outdoor neighborhood event and book the Census Van.