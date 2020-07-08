DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton and Montgomery County are rolling out a 2020 Census Van to help neighborhoods increase response rates.
The van is equipped with WiFi and can be booked from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday. Anyone who comes to use the van has access to free internet and tablet to complete the Census questionnaire.
The city and county encourage communities to organize an outdoor neighborhood event and book the Census Van.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Dayton, Montgomery County roll out 2020 Census Van
- Illinois police chief who took a bullet for President Reagan retires after nearly 50 years
- Driver airlifted after late night crash in Mad River Township
- Beavercreek Police: 2 arrested after robbing pharmacy
- Two-time world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin dies in spearfishing accident