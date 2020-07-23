Dayton – Montgomery County Public Health says cloth, homemade masks are effective

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine is requiring everyone in Ohio to wear masks in public.

This comes as a result of climbing coronavirus cases across the state. Public information officer at Dayton – Montgomery County Public Health, Dan Suffoletto, said when it comes to getting your hands on a mask, there are a few different options.

“Well there’s various levels of masks that you can wear, everything from a t-shirt mask, all the way up to an N95 mask, and for the public who are generally not exposed to people directly with COVID that they’re aware of, something along the lines of a cloth mask is probably the easiest, best solution.”

Suffoletto said, typically, surgical and N95 masks are reserved for medical personnel, but explains, accessing an effective face covering may be easier than people think.

“Right now on our website at phdmc.org, we have instructions on how you can make your own mask. All you need is an old t-shirt and a pair of scissors. Otherwise you can check – various community organizations are providing masks to the public at various locations.”

While simple cloth masks are becoming easier to find and assemble, following Public Health and CDC guidelines will ensure the face coverings are working effectively. Many retailers and businesses are also offering masks, for those who aren’t as crafty. Either way, Suffoletto said the most important thing, is that everyone does their part to keep themselves and community members safe.

“If you’re wearing a mask and I’m wearing a mask, we both have some protection. Now a mask may not be 100 percent protection, but it’s the best thing we have right now to reduce the spread. And the more people who wear a mask, the less risk there is for COVID spreading throughout the room that you may be in.”

For instruction on how to make your own mask, click here.