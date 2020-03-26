Breaking News
104th Indianapolis 500 rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23
Dayton, Montgomery County officials to give update on COVID-19 response

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on their COVID-19 response.

On Wednesday afternoon, Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper said there were 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Montgomery County. Two of those individuals were hospitalized.

The Ohio Department of Health announced Thursday there were 867 confirmed cases in Ohio leading to 223 hospitalizations and 15 deaths.

