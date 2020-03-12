Dayton, Montgomery Co. officials give update after DeWine announces mass gathering ban

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public health officials with Dayton and Montgomery County are holding a news conference Thursday afternoon after Governor DeWine announced a new mass gathering ban in the state.

Wednesday afternoon, Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County said that one person previously under investigation for the virus in Montgomery County tested negative.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, five people have tested positive for the virus. 52 are now under investigation.

DeWine said K-12 students will have an extended spring break, starting at the close of school Monday and lasting 3 weeks.

Dr. Amy Acton, Director of the Ohio Department of Health signed an order banning gatherings of more than 100 people in a single room in Ohio.