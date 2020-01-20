Dayton MLK Day celebration begins with annual march

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Communities around the Miami Valley gathered to remember and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In Dayton, the celebration began with the annual MLK Day march downtown.

The event was hosted by MLK Dayton Inc. Organizers said the goal was to join together to celebrate Doctor King’s vision of unity.

“It represents solidarity. This is what we need all year long,” said Dajza Demmings with Dayton Young Black Professionals.

“We believe strongly in a community that comes together around important causes. And the rights of each of us–freedom and equality, those are so important,” Nate Brandstater, President of Kettering College said.

Some participants said the march symbolizes how far we’ve come thanks to Dr. King, while others said it’s a sign that more work needs to be done.

“I don’t think we would be where we are today without Dr. Martin Luther King. Of course, racism is still a major problem in our country but I don’t think it’s as big as it was back then and that’s what MLK changed,” said Chaz Amos, student ambassador at Thurgood Marshall High School.

After marching, the program continued at the Dayton Convention Center with speeches from other supporters of social change. The celebration concludes tonight with the annual banquet.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.