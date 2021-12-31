DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People in the Dayton area can find free clothing and a fresh meal at the East Dayton Fellowship every Friday, the ministry said.

The East Dayton Fellowship, a ministry run by the Church of the Brethren and the Brethren in Christ is hosting a free clothing and lunch giveaway in its parking lot at 3520 East 3rd Street in Dayton. This event is held every Friday at this time, the ministry said.

The ministry said the clothing giveaway will run from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm, and lunch will be served at 12:30.

This event is open to anyone in need of clothing, food and company. For more information, click here.