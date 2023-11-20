THANKSGIVING TRAVEL
AAA is predicting the busiest Thanksgiving travel season in years; here’s when not to drive
Thanksgiving 2023 is already shaping up to be an especially frustrating one for lots of Americans, and that’s before they find out the stuffing has raisins in it
Sheetz temporarily lowering gas price to $1.99
Beginning Monday, Nov. 20, Sheetz is getting into ‘Tanksgiving’ by lowering the price of Unleaded 88 to just $1.99 per gallon.
PREPARING YOUR THANKSGIVING DINNER
Here’s what Thanksgiving meals cost at most major U.S. grocery stores
Thankfully, just in time for the holiday, financial data outlet FinanceBuzz has compared prices among the U.S.’ major grocery stores to find who has the most expensive and least expensive Thanksgiving prices.
Why are turkeys so much cheaper this Thanksgiving?
Need something to be thankful for? Well, in addition to the roof above your head and the device you’re reading this on, you can add the price of your Thanksgiving turkey to the list.
Thanksgiving dinner hacks for a smoother meal
Whether this is your first time hosting, or you’re a veteran of preparing for the holiday, here are some hacks to help save some time and help your dinner go smoother.
No Thanksgiving ‘food orgy’? New obesity meds change thoughts of holiday meals
Many users welcome what they say is greater control over what they eat, even during the emotionally charged holiday season.
Greene Co. Animal Control explains what Thanksgiving foods are safe to share with pets
Fire experts share safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving cooking
The number one day for cooking fires occurs on Thanksgiving, but nearly all cooking related fires are preventable.
NOT COOKING THANKSGIVING DINNER? NO PROBLEM!
Miami Valley restaurants open on Thanksgiving
Many restaurants offer special Thanksgiving menus, so you can enjoy a delicious meal without the stress of cooking and cleaning.
Order your Thanksgiving meal from El Meson before the holiday rush
On Thanksgiving, El Meson will be open from noon-5 p.m. with carryout orders and large a la carte menu items! However, no day-of orders will be taken so you must order ahead.
Thanksgiving dinner and dessert from Frisch’s Big Boy
Frisch’s Big Boy has your dinner and dessert options covered so you can spend more time with loved ones on the holiday.
Get your Thanksgiving Ice Cream Pie from Jubie’s Creamery
If you’re still thinking of family recipes to bring to Thanksgiving dinner, we have a recipe from the Jubie’s Creamery Family! Representative Julie Domicone visited Living Dayton on Thursday with their famous Thanksgiving Dinner Ice Cream Pie!
Turkey Takeaway to offer Thanksgiving dinners across Dayton
Miami Valley Meals will host its fourth annual Turkey Takeaway on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at six locations across the Dayton area. Families in need can pick up frozen, homemade dinners for Thanksgiving.
THANKSGIVING IN THE MIAMI VALLEY
What’s open and closed in Ohio on Thanksgiving
Many Miami Valley stores and restaurants are closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 23, while a few businesses are open with varying hours. Find which retailers are open or closed below.
RTA to offer free rides on Thanksgiving
Buses will run their regular schedules and routes on Nov. 23, to ensure everyone can attend their Thanksgiving feasts and events.
With God’s Grace seeks Thanksgiving donations
A local non-profit organization is looking for food donations for the upcoming holiday. With God’s Grace hopes to have 1,000 frozen turkeys donated by Thanksgiving.
THANKSGIVING TRIVIA
Why is Thanksgiving celebrated on Thursdays in the U.S.?
Thanksgiving always falls on the fourth Thursday of November — but why?
Can turkeys actually fly?
“As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly.” (Happy 45th anniversary, WKRP Turkey Drop!)
Why do these 2 NFL teams always play on Thanksgiving?
The Lions have played on Thanksgiving every year since 1934 except between 1939 and 1944 during World War II. The Cowboys have missed out on only two Thanksgiving games since 1966.