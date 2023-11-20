THANKSGIVING TRAVEL

Thanksgiving 2023 is already shaping up to be an especially frustrating one for lots of Americans, and that’s before they find out the stuffing has raisins in it

Beginning Monday, Nov. 20, Sheetz is getting into ‘Tanksgiving’ by lowering the price of Unleaded 88 to just $1.99 per gallon.

PREPARING YOUR THANKSGIVING DINNER

Thankfully, just in time for the holiday, financial data outlet FinanceBuzz has compared prices among the U.S.’ major grocery stores to find who has the most expensive and least expensive Thanksgiving prices.

Need something to be thankful for? Well, in addition to the roof above your head and the device you’re reading this on, you can add the price of your Thanksgiving turkey to the list.

Whether this is your first time hosting, or you’re a veteran of preparing for the holiday, here are some hacks to help save some time and help your dinner go smoother.

Many users welcome what they say is greater control over what they eat, even during the emotionally charged holiday season.

Greene Co. Animal Control explains what Thanksgiving foods are safe to share with pets

The number one day for cooking fires occurs on Thanksgiving, but nearly all cooking related fires are preventable.

NOT COOKING THANKSGIVING DINNER? NO PROBLEM!

Many restaurants offer special Thanksgiving menus, so you can enjoy a delicious meal without the stress of cooking and cleaning.

On Thanksgiving, El Meson will be open from noon-5 p.m. with carryout orders and large a la carte menu items! However, no day-of orders will be taken so you must order ahead.

Frisch’s Big Boy has your dinner and dessert options covered so you can spend more time with loved ones on the holiday.

If you’re still thinking of family recipes to bring to Thanksgiving dinner, we have a recipe from the Jubie’s Creamery Family! Representative Julie Domicone visited Living Dayton on Thursday with their famous Thanksgiving Dinner Ice Cream Pie!

Miami Valley Meals will host its fourth annual Turkey Takeaway on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at six locations across the Dayton area. Families in need can pick up frozen, homemade dinners for Thanksgiving.

THANKSGIVING IN THE MIAMI VALLEY

Many Miami Valley stores and restaurants are closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 23, while a few businesses are open with varying hours. Find which retailers are open or closed below.

Buses will run their regular schedules and routes on Nov. 23, to ensure everyone can attend their Thanksgiving feasts and events.

A local non-profit organization is looking for food donations for the upcoming holiday. With God’s Grace hopes to have 1,000 frozen turkeys donated by Thanksgiving.

THANKSGIVING TRIVIA

Thanksgiving always falls on the fourth Thursday of November — but why?

“As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly.” (Happy 45th anniversary, WKRP Turkey Drop!)

The Lions have played on Thanksgiving every year since 1934 except between 1939 and 1944 during World War II. The Cowboys have missed out on only two Thanksgiving games since 1966.