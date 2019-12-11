Dayton Metro PCS store robbed at gunpoint

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a Metro PCS store was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday evening.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 6:15 pm at the store located at 3505 West Siebenthaler Avenue.

A man in a black hoodie forced a worker into the back of the store during the incident.

It is unclear at this time if they got away with any cash or merchandise.

K9s have been sent to the scene to help search for any evidence of the suspect.

