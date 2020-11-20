Dayton Metro Library to close additional days after stay-at-home order

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Metro Library said it will be closed additional days after Thanksgiving.

The Library said in support of Montgomery County’s stay-at-home advisory, Dayton Metro Library will be closed Friday and Saturday following Thanksgiving, in addition to Thanksgiving Day. As the Dayton Metro Libraries are already closed Sundays and Mondays, all library locations will be closed from Thursday, November 26 through Monday, November 30. Regular, limited hours resume on Tuesday, December 1, 10 am – 6 pm.

“To the best of our knowledge, no COVID spread has been linked to any Dayton Metro Library location. However, COVID numbers continue to accelerate at an alarming rate,” said Tim Kambitsch, DML Executive Director. “It’s important that we support Montgomery County’s stay-at-home advisory. We want to keep our staff and our patrons safe.”

Dayton Metro Library has limited hours of operation, a mask requirement inside all facilities, no group gatherings, and other limitations to services. The library said needlepoint bipolar ionization technology is currently being installed at all DML locations to ensure cleaner, safer indoor air quality.

Curbside Services, designed to accommodate anyone who cannot wear a mask or who wants to limit contact with others, have expanded to include copy/fax/scan and print pickup as well as picking up reserved or requested Library materials. Online services include 24/7 access to learning tools and digital collections. Interactive, live storytimes are set to begin December 1, and additional educational programs are posted on the Library’s Facebook page.

“It is so important that everyone, the Library included, does what we can to help control the spread of the coronavirus,” said Kambitsch. “We will work hard to ensure that our patrons can continue to access the Library services they need, while staying as safe and healthy as possible.”

For more information, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call the Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665.