Dayton Metro Library’s Summer Challenge starts June 1 – How your kids can participate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Metro Library’s annual Summer Challenge is returning to keep children engaged in learning and creative experiences while they’re out of school for the summer.

The library said the challenge runs from June 1 to August 1. Children of any age, from babies through high school, can participate. Details about participation options, prizes and more can be found at DaytonMetroLibrary.org/summer.

“This year we’re focused on three key activities: reading, learning and helping,” said Mandie Burns, Youth Services Coordinator. “Kids do these activities all the time without realizing how they contribute to their growth and development. Our Summer Challenge not only brings a kind of mindfulness to these activities, but rewards kids for setting and achieving their goals, too.”

The following activities can be counted:

Reading books, ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, comics, manga, and more (or being read to, for pre-readers).

Learning through library activities, camp experiences, church programs, online learning, educational TV, or school programs.

Helping family or friends by doing chores, volunteer work, taking care of siblings, community cleanup, helping a neighbor, or assisting someone else in countless other ways.

Kids and families can keep track of the time spent doing any of these activities either online or with a paper tracker.

Prizes are earned at different achievement levels. Additionally, a $529 CollegeAdvantage Savings Award will be presented to one winner drawn in each of four age categories: Birth-3 Years, PreK-K, Grades 1-6, and Grades 7-12.

Pop-Up Programs will take place outdoors at all Dayton Metro Libraries. The programs for children include storytimes, craft activities, music, or STEM experiments. Teen Pop-Up Programs could be book talks, DIY projects, or arts experiences.

DML’s Take and Make Kits will continue through the summer as well. Time spent on the activities in the kits can also be counted in the Summer Challenge.

“In addition to Take and Make Kits and Pop-Up Programs, be sure to follow the Dayton Metro Library on Facebook,” said Buchanan. “Throughout the summer, we’ll be running contests and other fun, Facebook-only activities that can be added to Summer Challenge totals.”

For more information or to register online, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org/summer, call the Library’s Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665, or visit any Branch of the Dayton Metro Library.