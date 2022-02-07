DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Metro Library’s (DML) new West Branch will be opening on Monday, Feb. 7 at 9:30 a.m.

Dayton Metro Library’s West Branch is located at 300 Abbey Ave. in Dayton right at Route 35. DML said the new branch is a 24,000 square foot building that will offer library services, partnership opportunities and community meeting spaces.

The West Branch will be home to five original art installations as part of the ReImagining Works projects said DML. The artists include James Pate, Cedric Michael Cox, Kevin Harris, Susan Byrnes (collaborating with Rodney Veal and Brianna Rhodes) as well as joint works by Willis “Bing” Davis and his son Derrick Davis.

The Westside Makerspace, a project of Co-op Dayton, will also be holding a one-year residency in the Branch’s Opportunity Space. Westside Makerspace will be providing workforce development and entrepreneurship opportunities, according to DML.

According to DML, the new West Branch will include the following amenities:

Community Room which is available before and after Branch hours

Two four-person quads

Five tutor rooms

Two conference rooms

Quiet reading room,

Adult area with a fireplace

Outdoor patio with an interactive Percussion Play area

“Shine” themed children’s area with a Nintendo Switch gaming system

Dedicated tween space

TeenEDGE area with a PlayStation 5

Technology lab and tech studio

AWE computer stations for early literacy development

Numerous public computers and tablets

Industrial-grade WiFi

Laptop lending

DML said the new branch is a more than $17 million investment towards the redevelopment of the original Wright Airplane Factory site.

The new branch is part of DML’s “Libraries for a Smarter Future” multi-year facilities project. DML said that back in 2012, Montgomery County voters passed a $187 million bond issue to fund new construction and renovations for the DML system. Three more DML branches will receive new buildings: Burkhardt, Northmont and Huber Heights.