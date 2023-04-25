HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Huber Heights Branch of the Dayton Metro Library will be closing its doors.

The branch is reportedly set to close on Saturday, May 6 in preparation for the opening of the new location in Marion Plaza.

The new Marion Plaza Branch will reportedly have a grand opening on June 2 and regular hours will pick up on Monday, June 5.

While the library is closed, there are a few places you go to meet your library needs such as the Vandalia Branch, the Burkhardt Branch and the Electra C. Doren Branch.

For more information about the Dayton Metro Library, click here.