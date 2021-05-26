Dayton Metro Library’s free Pop-Up Programs to take place outside this summer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Metro Library’s free Pop-Up Programs for children and teens will take place outdoors this summer.

The library said the Pop-Up Programs for children include storytimes, craft activities, music, and STEM experiments, while programs for teens include book talks, DIY projects, and arts experiences.

Attending Pop-Up Programs can be counted in DML’s Summer Challenge.

“Pop-Up Programs are a fun way to offer in-person programs outside,” said Julie Buchanan, DML Programming Manager. “Kids are ready to be with other kids, and our Librarians are eager to interact with their young patrons again.”

To find out what program is planned, you can visit a branch in person or go to the online events calendar at DaytonMetroLibrary.org/Events.

Walk-ins are welcome if space permits, but advance registration is recommended. Programs will be rescheduled for inclement weather.

For more information or to contact a Branch Library, call the Ask Me Line at (937) 463-2665 or go to DaytonMetroLibrary.org.