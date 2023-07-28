DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Metro Library is finding new ways to provide patrons with internet access for home, work or school.

Starting on Tuesday, Aug. 1, patrons can check out one of 187 mobile hotspot kits at no cost. These loans will last for 21 days, and the kits can be renewed up to 5 times, provided there is no waitlist. The only requirement is that the patron have a DML library card in good standing.

The kits include a Franklin T10 Mobile Hotspot unit, a case, a charging cord and instructions for use, the library said. They can provide 4G WiFi service to up to ten devices at a time.

To request a hotspot, you can stop by your local library branch, or visit the library website here.