Dayton Metro Library to resume several pre-pandemic services

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Metro Library is resuming several library services that have been suspended during the pandemic, including opening meeting rooms for public use.

“We are happy to resume Library services that we know have been needed and missed in the community,” said Rachel Gut, Deputy Director. “We are phasing these services back over the coming weeks, so that both our staff and the public can adjust to the changes we’re all experiencing.”

By June 2:

Free, small meeting spaces (Tutor Rooms, Quads, Group Study Rooms and Conference Rooms) will reopen for public use. Reservations can be made by calling (937) 463-2665.

Quiet reading rooms will reopen

All public computer stations will be available

Free, in-person computer classes will begin being scheduled at select locations

Free, in-person outdoor Pop-Up Programs will be offered at all DML locations

Groups can request library services at off-site locations, or at any DML location. (Note: groups of visiting children ages 6-12 will need to wear masks until further notice.)

The main library’s “open conference” area will reopen on the third floor

Food and beverages are permitted in the library

By June 14: Toys, games, puzzles and craft supplies will be available for children.

Gaming systems will be available for tweens and teens.

By June 21: The Main Library’s Green Screen Room and Editing Suites, the Northwest Branch’s Tech Studio, and portable AV editing equipment at the Branches, will be available.

By July 19: All DML locations will return to pre-COVID standard operating hours.

Community Rooms will once again be available during open hours.

By August 16: Community Rooms will be available for before- and after-hours use.

The library said it will continue offering curbside service indefinitely. Masks are no longer required in any DML location but will be available for anyone who requests one. Staff will clean computer stations and surfaces upon request.



For more information, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call the Ask Me Line at (937) 463-2665.