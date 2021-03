DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Metro Library announced it will resume normal Monday operating hours beginning April 5.

The library said hours at all locations will be Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

Curbside service will continue to be offered at all branches and the main library. Masks and social distancing are required. Food and beverage are not permitted.

For more information, call (937) 463-2665 or visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org.