Dayton Metro Library to provide four months of internet access to 800 households

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Metro Library announced Tuesday it is launching a program to provide 800 local households with free internet access.

The library will begin accepting applications for the “Get Connected” program starting January 5, 2021 through February 27, or until the 800 household maximum is reached.

DML said the service will cover the cost of Spectrum broadband service and equipment for four months. After that time, participants may transfer the service into their own name or end it. Those who choose to transfer service may be eligible for reduced rates through Spectrum’s Internet Assist Program.

“Not having home internet access is a real disadvantage in today’s world,” said Megan Cooper, DML Development Manager. “Students are trying to learn remotely, adults may be looking for work, and many households are struggling to make ends meet. Get Connected will help people get the home internet service they need.”

Cooper said the program can also benefit people who have been locked out of internet service due to bad credit or past due bills.

The initiative was made possible by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and CARES Act funds.

To apply, visit www.DaytonMetroLibrary.org/GetConnected.