Dayton Metro Library to open all locations July 7

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – All Dayton Metro Library locations will reopen Tuesday, July 7, with new limited hours – Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday.
The library said its services, including public computers, printers, copiers and collections will be available. Meeting and tutor rooms remain closed, and in-person programming is not taking place.
Health and Safety protocols being implemented include:
- Staff will wear masks and disposable masks will be available for patrons
- 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. are designated for elderly and medically-compromised populations
- Limiting patron capacity
- Hand sanitizer stations
- Plexiglas dividers
- Computer stations have been distanced
- Frequent disinfecting of work stations
- Social distancing
Curbside Service will continue during these hours for people who prefer to request materials in advance and schedule a time for pickup. Returned materials will continue to be quarantined for 72 hours before they are available for borrowing.
A full list of services and safety protocols is available at daytonmetrolibrary.org/reopening.
