Dayton Metro Library to open all locations July 7

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – All Dayton Metro Library locations will reopen Tuesday, July 7, with new limited hours – Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday.

The library said its services, including public computers, printers, copiers and collections will be available. Meeting and tutor rooms remain closed, and in-person programming is not taking place.

Health and Safety protocols being implemented include:

Staff will wear masks and disposable masks will be available for patrons

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. are designated for elderly and medically-compromised populations

Limiting patron capacity

Hand sanitizer stations

Plexiglas dividers

Computer stations have been distanced

Frequent disinfecting of work stations

Social distancing

Curbside Service will continue during these hours for people who prefer to request materials in advance and schedule a time for pickup. Returned materials will continue to be quarantined for 72 hours before they are available for borrowing.

A full list of services and safety protocols is available at daytonmetrolibrary.org/reopening.