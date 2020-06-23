Live Now
Dayton Metro Library to open all locations July 7

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – All Dayton Metro Library locations will reopen Tuesday, July 7, with new limited hours – Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday.

The library said its services, including public computers, printers, copiers and collections will be available. Meeting and tutor rooms remain closed, and in-person programming is not taking place.

Health and Safety protocols being implemented include:

  • Staff will wear masks and disposable masks will be available for patrons
  • 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. are designated for elderly and medically-compromised populations
  • Limiting patron capacity
  • Hand sanitizer stations
  • Plexiglas dividers
  • Computer stations have been distanced
  • Frequent disinfecting of work stations
  • Social distancing

Curbside Service will continue during these hours for people who prefer to request materials in advance and schedule a time for pickup. Returned materials will continue to be quarantined for 72 hours before they are available for borrowing.

A full list of services and safety protocols is available at daytonmetrolibrary.org/reopening.

