Dayton Metro Library to offer free college test prep programs

Dayton Metro Library

(Photo/Dayton Metro Library)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Saturday, September 18, was the first day of the Dayton Metro Library‘s Future You: ACT/SAT Practice Test programs.

The library said these practice tests will help students in grades 7-12 prepare for their upcoming ACT/SAT college exams.

According to the Dayton Metro Library, practice tests for both the ACT and SAT will be available. Students will be able to see their test results immediately after they complete the tests.  

The DML said that interested students should register in advance.

Locations and dates include:

  • Trotwood Branch Library, Saturday, September 18, from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Wilmington-Stroop Branch Library, Saturday, October 2, from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Vandalia Branch Library, Saturday, October 16, from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

To register for one of these programs, or for more information, click here.

