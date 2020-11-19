Dayton Metro Library to install new air filtration systems at all locations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Metro Library is installing new needlepoint bipolar ionization (NPBI) technology to improve the air quality in all of its facilities using CARES Act funding by the end of 2020.

“We’ll all breathe easier when COVID-19 is controlled with a vaccine, but in the meantime this technology kills not only the COVID-19 virus, but also clears other viruses, bacteria and spores from the air, providing healthier Libraries even after the pandemic is over,” said Tim Kambitsch, Dayton Metro Library’s executive director.

NPBI technology at Burkhardt, Madden Hills, Westwood, Northmont and Huber Heights will be removed and reinstalled in the new buildings when they are constructed.

“Along with our mask requirement, social distancing, disinfecting, and curbside services, this technology will help to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Kambitsch.