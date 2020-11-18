Dayton Metro Library to install air quality improving technology

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Metro Library (DML) announced Tuesday that it is installing technology in all its facilities that will improve air quality.

According to a press release, the technology will be added to all of their facilities by the end of the year, using CARES Act funding.

“We’ll all breathe easier when COVID-19 is controlled with a vaccine, but in the meantime this technology kills not only the COVID-19 virus, but also clears other viruses, bacteria and spores from the air, providing healthier Libraries even after the pandemic is over,” said Tim Kambitsch, DML Executive Director.

