Dayton Metro Library to install air quality improving technology

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dayton Metro Library

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Metro Library (DML) announced Tuesday that it is installing technology in all its facilities that will improve air quality. 

According to a press release, the technology will be added to all of their facilities by the end of the year, using CARES Act funding. 

“We’ll all breathe easier when COVID-19 is controlled with a vaccine, but in the meantime this technology kills not only the COVID-19 virus, but also clears other viruses, bacteria and spores from the air, providing healthier Libraries even after the pandemic is over,” said Tim Kambitsch, DML Executive Director.

For more information, visit www.daytonmetrolibrary.org.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS