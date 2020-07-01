Live Now
Dayton Metro Library to host online camp for kids

Dayton Metro Library

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Metro Library and ThinkTV/PBS Kids will host a week of activities for young learners Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17.

Imagine Your Story: Reading and Adventure Camp is an online day camp viewable at Dayton Metro Library’s Facebook Page and the ThinkTV Facebook page. Each day, camp counselors will take children on virtual field trips to explore local attractions following this schedule:

  • Monday, July 13: Animals – Explore the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
  • Tuesday, July 14: Colors – Visit the Dayton Art Institute
  • Wednesday, July 15: Planes & Trains – Visit Carillon Historical Park
  • Thursday, July 16: Bugs & Other Creatures – See Germantown MetroPark
  • Friday, July 17: Music – Meet Neil Gittleman, Director of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

The library said that kids will learn about the daily topic, be encouraged to do fun crafts and activities, sing, dance, play and read together.  

“We’ve got plenty of silliness planned to make our virtual Reading and Adventure Camp lots of fun for kids from kindergarten through third grade,” said Diane Farrell, Library Director of External Relations and Development.

For more details, visit https://thinktv.org/camp/.

