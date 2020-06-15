Dayton Metro Library takes its Career Adventures Camp online

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Metro Library’s Career Adventures Camp is going virtual with an week long series starting June 15 to June 19 at noon on the library’s Facebook page.

Viewers will go on virtual field trips to Dayton’s water treatment plant, Sinclair’s Unmanned Aerial Systems National Training and Certification Center, Expedient Technology Solutions, Noble Tool, Mechanical Systems of Dayton and Value Added Packaging.

For a schedule of the library’s programs viewers can visit its website or call 937-463-2665.