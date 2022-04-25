DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Metro Library will be opening its new branch on Monday, April 25.
The 17,800 square foot Burkhardt Branch Library will be opening to the public at 9:30 a.m. at 4704 Burkhardt Ave.
The new library will include the following:
- Opportunity Space
- Quiet reading room with a fireplace
- Community Room
- Free meeting spaces
- Open common area
- Enclosed outdoor reading terrace
- “Soaring Beyond” themed Children’s Area
- TeenEDGE area with a gaming system
- Copy nook
- Increased number of laptops
- Early literacy computers
- Presentation equipment
- Bookstore-style displays
- Ample parking
There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. before the public opening of the branch.
