DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Metro Library will be opening its new branch on Monday, April 25.

The 17,800 square foot Burkhardt Branch Library will be opening to the public at 9:30 a.m. at 4704 Burkhardt Ave.

The new library will include the following:

  • Opportunity Space
  • Quiet reading room with a fireplace
  • Community Room
  • Free meeting spaces
  • Open common area
  • Enclosed outdoor reading terrace
  • “Soaring Beyond” themed Children’s Area
  • TeenEDGE area with a gaming system
  • Copy nook
  • Increased number of laptops
  • Early literacy computers
  • Presentation equipment
  • Bookstore-style displays
  • Ample parking

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. before the public opening of the branch.

