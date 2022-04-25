DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Metro Library will be opening its new branch on Monday, April 25.

The 17,800 square foot Burkhardt Branch Library will be opening to the public at 9:30 a.m. at 4704 Burkhardt Ave.

The new library will include the following:

Opportunity Space

Quiet reading room with a fireplace

Community Room

Free meeting spaces

Open common area

Enclosed outdoor reading terrace

“Soaring Beyond” themed Children’s Area

TeenEDGE area with a gaming system

Copy nook

Increased number of laptops

Early literacy computers

Presentation equipment

Bookstore-style displays

Ample parking

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. before the public opening of the branch.

