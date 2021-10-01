DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Staff at Dayton Metro Library confirmed that recruiting signs around the Miami Valley expressing a need for women and minority workers is not a scam.

In a Facebook post that has gotten more than 100 shares, a photo of one of the signs in Dayton reads, “Minority and female construction workers are wanted to work on Dayton Metro Library construction projects. Prevailing wages @ $20/hour.”

While the post was initially shared by a Facebook user in order to draw positive attention to the job opportunities, some users seem to think the recruiting effort is scam. However, community engagement manager for Dayton Metro Library, Jayne Klose, said the signs are legit.

“They have been put up by a non-profit in the Dayton area called the Minority and Female Skilled Trades Association and that organization was created to get more people of color and more women into the construction trade as a lucrative way to make a good living and to diversify the construction field.”

The priority of recruiting these workers, she said, stems from wanting to involve the communities around the location where new library facilities are being built.

“The library set pretty aggressive inclusion goals for our libraries because we wanted to make sure that the contractors and the workers reflected the communities that supported the libraries. Libraries are about equity and access, so it just made a whole lot of sense to make sure that we took that same approach to building our new buildings.”

If you’re interested in a construction job now that you know they aren’t a scam, but are worried that you don’t have necessary skills, Klose said there may be options.

“When you think about a construction site, it’s more than just the workers on the steal beams. We can meet our inclusion goals by the people who paint, the people who clean, the people who lay carpet. There [are] so many different aspects of building a new building at require all sorts of skill sets from the high end of a welder – very specific skills – to some other areas where it can be a foot into the door.”

Klose said there are still plenty of opportunities for those interested in the work. To learn more, you can reach out to the MFSTA or call 937-380-6425.