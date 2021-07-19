Dayton Metro Library returns to normal business hours Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) The Dayton Metro Library announced all branches resumed pre-COVID normal operating hours Monday, July 19.

The library’s hours are as follows:

  • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Friday, Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Closed Sunday

The community rooms are also once again available during open hours. Reservations for before- and after-hours use of the rooms will begin August 16.

For more information, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call the Ask Me Line at (937) 463-2665.

