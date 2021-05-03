Dayton Metro Library resumes ‘Lobby Stop’ services for retirement communities, senior living facilities

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Metro Library has resumed its “Lobby Stop” service to local retirement communities and senior living facilities.

The service provides a mini pop-up library in a lobby or common area, where books, music, DVDs and other library materials are available on a moveable cart. Communities using this service are welcome to invite residents to browse and borrow things they are interested in.

“The Lobby Stop Library is a great resource for older adult communities,” said Camee Hart, Outreach Services Manager. “Outreach Services staff members love these stops because it’s our chance to chat with patrons in person about books, movies or music, and assist them with reader’s advisory, and reference. We even offer tech assistance.”

Senior community administrators can call Dayton Metro Library’s Outreach Services at 937-463-2665 to request Lobby Stop service at their facility. More information about Outreach Services is available here.