Dayton Metro Library purchases land for new Northmont Branch

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Metro Library said Thursday it will buy the land it needs to build the new Northmont Branch Library.

Dayton Metro Library said in a release it has a signed purchase agreement for a six-acre parcel of land in Englewood to be the site of the new Northmont Branch Library. Located on the south side of West National Road (US Route 40), the new Branch will be located next to the Legacy at Cypress Point Health Campus, just north of Centennial Park’s baseball field.

The new Northmont Branch Library will be more than 50 percent larger than the current facility at the Englewood Government Center. The site is bordered on the north and the east by the bike path, and is conveniently accessible from Clayton, Englewood, and Union.

“The location is highly visible from National Road and centrally located to dense population areas in Englewood and Clayton,” said Tim Kambitsch, Executive Director of Dayton Metro Library. “It is also well positioned to build on our partnerships with the Northmont City Schools, Sinclair Community College, and the YMCA.”

Dayton Metro Library said it looked at several locations along National Road and explored co-locating on property owned by Northmont City School District. Site studies determined that the school-owned property could not be configured to meet the needs of the Library while maintaining flexible options for potential future use by the school district.

Ruetschle Architects has been selected to design the new building. Construction management services have been awarded to Shook Construction. Design work will get underway in April. Construction is anticipated to begin in spring, 2021, and take about one year for completion.

The new Library is made possible by a $187 million bond issue passed by Montgomery County voters in 2012.