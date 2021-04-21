Dayton Metro Library providing families with free science-themed activity kits

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Metro Library is providing families with free, science-themed activity materials with its new Take & Make Kits.

The first kits, with a nature theme, will be available for pickup at all Dayton Metro Library locations starting Thursday, April 22.

“Our Take & Make Kits meet community need in an innovative way,” said Julie Buchanan, Programming Manager. “Kids can work independently or with their families to explore STEM themes, learn something new, and see how science integrates into everyday activities.”

The library said each kit offers games, puzzles, instructions for a craft project or experiment, and all the needed supplies (or a list of supplies available at home). There are different themed activities for different age groups.

Each month, a new Take & Make Kit will be available with a different theme and all new activities.

Visit any Dayton Metro Library Branch to pick up a free Take & Make Kit. For more information, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org/takeandmake.