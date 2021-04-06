Dayton Metro Library poetry contest now open

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Metro Library announced its poetry contest is open and accepting entries now through April 30.

The library said anyone residing in Montgomery or surrounding counties (Miami, Greene, Warren and Preble) is eligible to enter.

There are five age categories: Adult (age 18-59 ), Older Adult (age 60), Teen (Grades 7-12), and two junior categories: Grades 3-4 and Grades 5-6.

Poems may be any subject matter, but must be suitable for a general audience.

First place winners will be published in an upcoming issue of Mock Turtle Zine. Additionally, first, second and third place winners in the Teen, Adult, and Older Adult categories will receive Amazon gift cards.

For more information, including an entry form, contest rules and guidelines, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org/poetry.