ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A new branch of the Dayton Metro Library officially opened its doors to the public on Saturday.

The Northmont Branch of Dayton Metro Library held its grand opening celebration on Saturday, Jan. 9 at the branch at 700 National Road in Englewood from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A ribbon cutting was held for the location opening at 10:15 a.m.

Inside of the building, people could enjoy light refreshments and meet library branch staff, artists and mascots, Cosmo and Pip, a release says.

Students from Northmont Elementary School constructed a 16-foot by 4-foot Lego mosaic, which is featured in the Children’s area.

The Executive Director of Dayton Metro Library, Jeffrey Trzeciak, talked about the beginning steps it took to rebuild the branch to what it is today.

“When it came time to replace that branch, we talked to the cities of Englewood, Union and Clayton to find the best location to serve all of the Northmont area, and this location was deemed the most centrally located,” Trzeciak said.

The goal of the branch opening was to replace and upgrade the buildings within the Dayton Metro Library buildings and make them the most up-to-date for the community.

The executive director said, “Libraries are really much more than that, we’re here for early childhood literacy, for workforce development. We’re a space for teens to hang out after school and get help with their homework.”

You can visit the Northmont Branch Library from:

Monday – 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday – 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday – 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday – 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Friday – 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday – 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday – Closed

