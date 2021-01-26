Dayton Metro Library online tools help job seekers, veterans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Metro Library has launched two online tools to assist job seekers and veterans.

The library said the services JobNow and VetNow offer an array of online tools and resources, as well as live, one-on-one assistance.

Job Now has live daily hours for job coaching, interview assistance and resume help from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Users can also access live unemployment benefits assistance from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

VetNow’s live hours are Mondays through Fridays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. for veteran navigators. The navigators help veterans understand and apply for benefits and also offer guidance in the transition from military to civilian careers.

Live job coaching, resume assistance, interview practice and tutoring for VetNow users is available daily from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Users need a DML card or eCard and PIN to access the tools at DaytonMetroLibrary.org,

For more information, call (937) 463-2665.