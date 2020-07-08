Dayton Metro Library offering meal distributions at all 18 branches

Meal distribution is now taking place at all 18 Dayton Metro Library locations thanks to the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) authorizing the Children’s Hunger Alliance to expand the program.

The Library also received a grant from the COVID-19 Response Fund for Greater Dayton to cover food distribution at its remaining two branches, in Brookville and Vandalia.

Each week parents can pick up 10 meals per child, two meals per day, at the designated times and locations. Starting July 13 the Library will be partnering with Premier Produce to add fresh produce distribution as well.

Produce boxes will contain 22 lbs of assorted fresh fruits and vegetables, anyone can take a box. No requirements or preregistration are necessary.

Dayton Metro Library will distribute produce boxes, along with the shelf-stable meals, through August 27 at these Library locations and times:

Tuesdays — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Produce only:

Wednesdays — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursdays — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Produce only:

Dayton Public Schools operates grab-and-go food distribution at these two Branch Libraries:

Madden Hills — Tuesday and Thursday, 12:05 p.m. to 12:25 p.m.

— Tuesday and Thursday, 12:05 p.m. to 12:25 p.m. Northwest — Monday and Wednesday, 12:50 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.