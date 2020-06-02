Dayton Metro Library offering curbside pickup

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Metro Library is now offering curbside pickup of reserved or requested materials.

Curbside service is available at all Dayton Metro library branches and the Main Library, Tuesday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The library says that bagged materials will be placed directly into vehicle trunks, or patrons can pick up their marked bag at the library entrance.

Patrons may reserve items for themselves using the online catalog or call the Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665 to request materials they want to borrow.