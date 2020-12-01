Dayton Metro Library now hosting virtual storytimes

Dayton Metro Library

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Metro Library announced it is now hosting live, online storytimes beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

According to a release, the 15-20 minute sessions feature stories, songs, rhymes, activities, participant interaction, Q&A and more.

“We miss storytimes and the excitement of having groups of children together in the Library,” said Mandie Burns, DML Youth Services Director. “Our new online storytimes will let us connect and interact with kids and families again. We’ll have a great time sharing books and leading activities with our young participants.”

The following is the schedule for the storytimes:

  • Preschool Storytime, Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
  • Family Storytime, Wednesdays at 4 p.m.
  • Baby & Toddler Storytime, Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

The library said the virtual storytimes will continue into 2021. No storytimes will take place the weeks of Dec. 21 and Dec. 28 due to the holidays. 

Participants can register for the storytimes by calling (937) 463-2665 or by visiting the events calendar at www.daytonmetrolibrary.org.

