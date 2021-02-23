Dayton Metro Library names new executive director

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Metro Library’s Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Jeffrey Trzeciak as executive director Tuesday. He replaces Tim Kambitsch, who retires at the end of February.

“It is quite an honor to be named Dayton Metro Library’s next Executive Director,” said Trzeciak. “I’ve always dreamed of returning to my hometown and the institution that launched my career. Dayton Metro Library has an excellent reputation for community support and responsive service, and I’m committed to build on that foundation.”

Last fall, a search committee comprised of trustees hired a nationally-recognized search firm to help find the library’s next executive director. Out of a narrowed pool of nearly 30 applicants, Trzeciak was chosen for his “bold vision, proven track record on equity, and his love of Dayton.”

The new executive director will be the 11th person to lead the Dayton Library since 1860. Trzeciak said he plans to start in early April.