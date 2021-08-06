Dayton Metro Library mandates masks for all locations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting Monday, August 9, all staff and visitors older than 2 will be required to wear masks at all Dayton Metro Library (DML) locations. Anyone who doesn’t have a mask will be provided with one at the door.

Executive director of DML, Jeffrey Trzeciak, says they’re following the example set by the city and county.

“Other organizations within Montgomery County are moving to a mask mandate as well…so we wanted to make sure that we were in line with what experts were telling us,” he said.

Public Health – Dayton Montgomery County is encouraging mask wearing indoors for all people regardless of their vaccination status. Health officials say it can protect immuno-compromised people or other groups who often use the libraries facilities.

“It was out of a concern for the health of our staff and all of our patrons. We do have a lot of children who can’t be vaccinated so we wanted to be sure that we were in line with recommendations from local health experts,” said Trzeciak.

After a brief shutdown in 2020, the library is returning to normally scheduled programming and hours. Trzeciak says they’re hoping the mask mandate can help them continue to do that.

“We don’t anticipate any further shut downs,” he said. “We really want to focus on keeping people healthy, which is why we went to the mask mandate but we’re still moving forward with getting back to business as usual.”